Olean Police

  • Tuesday, no time provided, April M. Baldwin, 35, of Rushford, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Baldwin’s status was not reported.
  • Tuesday, 12:26 a.m., Kari L. Jolin, 39, of 614 Garden Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Jolin was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.

