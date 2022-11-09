- Tuesday, no time provided, April M. Baldwin, 35, of Rushford, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Baldwin’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 12:26 a.m., Kari L. Jolin, 39, of 614 Garden Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Jolin was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- PORTVILLE — Geoffrey E. Wilson, 38, of 211 S. 16th St., Olean, was charged at 2:32 p.m. Sunday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Wilson was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Darby M. Monahan, 43, of Salamanca, was charged at 7:26 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported suspicious person. During the investigations, deputies allegedly found Monahan to be in possession of tools and a recently removed catalytic converter. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CENTERVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:22 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 36 and Dow Road. Brenda Lynn Voss, 60, of Fillmore, and Jonathan W. Arce, 39, of Perry, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:21 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Route 17. Dale Robert Morey, 51, of Belfast, and Mary Esther Swendsen, 91, of Caneadea, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday on Cheeseman Hill Road near Pigeon Hill Road. Michelle L. Perrington, 33, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.