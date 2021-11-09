Olean Police
- Sunday, 11:33 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Front Street. A vehicle operated by Ann M. Spencer, 47, of Westons Mills crossed the lane and struck a vehicle operated by Ann M. Martel, 82, of Olean. Spencer was charged with unsafe lane change, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of Allegany, was charged at 6:41 p.m. Oct. 30, with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Preston Quinn, 28, of Little Valley, was arrested at about 11:04 a.m. Nov. 1 on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail to await arraignment.
New York State Police
- AMITY
— Heather L. Clark, 36, of Bolivar, was charged at 1:19 p.m. Sunday with second-degree vehicular assault, a class E felony; two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.