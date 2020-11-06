WELLSVILLE — New York State Police report a Scio man was involved in two separate accidents two hours apart within a span of 10 miles.
The first one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday on Jones Road near Barrett Road in Andover. Cody Austin Bilby, 25, was identified as the driver.
Bilby was later identified as the driver in another one-vehicle accident at 11:28 p.m. on Andover Road near Williams Road in Wellsville.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:14 p.m., Leea Vaughn, 24, of 605 W. State St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Vaughn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 9 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Front streets. A vehicle operated by Gayla J. Yentzer, 61, of Coudersport, Pa., reportedly failed to yield to a stop light and subsequently struck a vehicle operated by Melissa M. Chamberlain, 36, of 115 E. Forest Ave., causing damage to both vehicles. Yentzer was cited for passed red signal, an infraction.
- Thursday, 10:37 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Paul Brown Motors parking lot neat East State Street. A vehicle operated by James A. Napolione, 88, of North 19th Street, was backing up when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Thursday, 1:23 p.m., Eric J. Nellis, 30, of 124 N. Barry St., was arrested on a parole warrant.
- Thursday, 1:42 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North Fourth streets. A vehicle operated by Gregory K. Koontz, 67, of 230 N. Eighth St., was entering the intersection when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Gary Edward Grover, 77, of Bolivar. Both operators told police they believed they had a green light.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 8:45 p.m., David W. Rozell, 45, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Rozell was processed and held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 10:58 p.m., an 18-year-old Salamanca man was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; and disorderly conduct, a violation. He was processed and held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — Donald A. White, 61, of Bowmansville, was charged at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. White was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HINSDALE — Howard B. Clugstone, 33, of Odessa, was charged at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Clugstone was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday on Hawks Road near Butler Road. Michael S. Briggs, 57, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday on Lyndon Road near Town Line Road. Loretta M. Close, 54, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Amy M. Koch-Brauen, 39, of Franklinville, was charged at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Koch-Brauen was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 27. Richard N. Jones, 29, of Lakeview, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday on Portville-Obi Road near Coon Hollow Road. Daniel M. Breidenstein, 52, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:54 a.m. Thursday on Route 305 near Health Camp Road. Martin A. Smith, 39, of Black Creek, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday on McCrea Brook Road near Barden Brook Road. Katelyn M. Miller, 27, of Shinglehouse, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.