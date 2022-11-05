Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 4:09 p.m., Christina L. French, 32, of Salamanca, was arrested on an active bench warrant. French was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Thursday, 6 p.m., Suzette M. Musolino, 34, of Bradford, Pa. was arrested on an arrest warrant. Musolino was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 6:36 p.m., Richard C. Jones III, 35, of Salamanca was arrested on an active bench warrant. Jones was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Friday, 2:28 a.m., Jacob G. Winship, 32, of Little Valley, was arrested on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. He was also charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Winship was reported held.