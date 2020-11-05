ALLEGANY — A Texas woman was taken into custody for being a fugitive for justice, the New York State Police announced Wednesday.
Myia R. Baker, 26, of Houston, Texas, was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop on Interstate 86 in the town of Allegany, during which troopers reportedly determined Baker had outstanding felony warrants issued in the state of Virginia.
Baker was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held while awaiting extradition.
Olean Police
- Oct. 29, 12:11 p.m., Amanda L. Gunn, 34, of 301 N. 15th St., was charged with second-degree identity theft, a class E felony. According to police, Gunn allegedly illegally cashed another person’s $1,200 stimulus check and stole money from their PayPal account. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 3:44 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street near Times Square. A vehicle operated by Danyelle R. Chiarilli, 25, of 2332 Route 16, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Laurie L. Stewart, 56, of Eldred, Pa., which was stopped in traffic. Chiarilli was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 8:59 p.m., Cody L. Kepler, 21, of 709 Bishop St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Kepler was held pending further court action.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Brianna T. Skinner, 19, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NAPOLI — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday on Windmill Road near Woodridge Court. Robert F. Perrine Sr., 75, of East Randolph, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday on Route 62 near Railroad Avenue. C.A. Torsell, 47, of Gowanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday on Marvin Lane near Route 21. Elizabeth A. Laplante, 58, of Almond, and Andrea B. Spitulnik, 51, of Arkport, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — Jeffrey J. Irvine, 38, of Ischua, was charged at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Irvine was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday on Block Road near Worden Road. Anne Kathryn Vanuga, 46, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — Alva C. Rinker, 31,of Caneadea, was charged at 7 p.m. Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 8. Rinker was released on his own recognizance.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Sabrina L. Scott, 20, of Olean, was charged at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; criminal mischief and second-degree menacing, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Monday. Scott was released on her own recognizance.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday on Promised Land Road near Burnt Hill Road. Amy L. Foster, 47, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at St. Bonaventure University. Daniel J. Saturnino, 21, of St. Bonaventure, and Kristen M. Talty, 20, of Bayside, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- WIRT
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday on Route 275 near Andrews Road. An 18-year-old Honeoye Falls man was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.