Olean Police
- Wednesday, 6:27 p.m., Thomas Jack Radcliff, 68, of Belfast, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Radcliff was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 9:32 a.m., Matthew J. Fonseca, 28, no permanent address, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors; and fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. Fonseca was held pending further court proceedings.
- Thursday, 1:10 p.m., no injuries were reported following a four-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union Street Extension and Front Street. A vehicle operated by Kevin S. Reed, 70, of Kill Buck, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by James C. Vandewall, 59, of Cuba, which was stopped in traffic. Vandewall’s vehicle was pushed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Roger J. Greene, 53, of Cuba, which was in turn pushed into the rear of a vehicle operated by Thomas J. Dearmitt, 38, of 539 Third Ave. Reed was subsequently cited for driving on roadway lanes for traffic, an infraction.
- Thursday, 2:50 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Reed and North Fourth streets. A vehicle operated by Norman E. Degroff, 76, of Seneca
- Avenue, was making a turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Alexis R. Gibbons, 20, of 442 York St. Degroff was subsequently cited for improper left turn, an infraction.
Portville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Shawn Gary Woodring, 41, of Portville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop, during which Woodring was allegedly found to possess crystal methamphetamine. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP —
- Durham A. Algohim, 29, of Newburgh, was charged at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Algohim was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Ellen M. Wachowicz, 64, of Allegany, was charged at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Wachowicz was processed and released to a third party.