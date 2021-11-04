Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:59 a.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 86 near the Buffalo Street overpass. A vehicle operated by Stephen J. Bullis, 71, of Linesville, Pa., reportedly slid off the roadway due to icy conditions and struck the guardrail.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Katharine S. Jackson, 36, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. She was additionally charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, in connection with an incident reported on North Main Street in July. Jackson was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday on Route 305 near New Hudson Road. James E. Kellogg, 67, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — Jessica R. Clark, 40, of Allegany was charged at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 27. Kathi L. Perry, 50, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Tristan R. Collins, 24, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 27. Collins was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- AMITY