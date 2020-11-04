MANSFIELD — A woman reported missing following a motor-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has been found, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
Deputies reported the woman missing after responding to the scene of an accident at 12:44 a.m. and finding no occupants of the vehicle.
Concerned for the welfare of the driver, a search was conducted by deputies, New York State Forest Rangers and volunteers from several local fire departments, as well as the Cattaraugus County Rescue Team.
The Sheriff’s Office officially canceled the search at 10:40 a.m. Monday, stating that the woman had been located.
No further information was available.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Michelle L. Hughes, 44, of 130 Hillview Homes, Salamanca, was charged at 9:58 a.m. Monday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies. The charges stem from the investigation into a complain made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2018. Hughes allegedly fraudulently received $3,018 in SNAP benefits by concealing or failing to report income. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:37 a.m. Monday on Fords Brook South Branch Road. James Michael Maxwell, 25, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:59 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Pike Street. Brockton M. Stuck, 25, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:13 a.m. Monday on Andover Road near Duffy Hollow Road. Gabrielle A. Forness, 19, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:24 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near mile marker 108. Andrew L. Burley, 40, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:31 a.m. Monday on West River Road near Martha Avenue. A 16-year-old Allegany boy was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday on Route 417 near Kossuth Road. Mary J. Buchanan, 48, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday on Route 446 near Union Hill Road. Katie A. Schmitt, 30, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RICHBURG — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:29 a.m. Monday on Main Street near Mill Street. Jillian Rose Claypool, 23, and Richard A. Bojanowski, 68, both of Bolivar, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:47 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Underwood Road overpass. Gregory L. Conn, 47, of Walden, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Grace A. Brown, 46, of Bath, was charged at 10:49 a.m. Monday with two counts of second-degree forgery, class D felonies. The charges stem from separate incidents reported Oct. 22 and Monday. Brown was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:49 p.m. Monday on Route 31 near Route 31A. Clarence L. Smith, 50, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:31 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Almond exit. Russell E. Deuel, 36, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — Ashley M. Coen, 33, of Dayton, was charged at 8:57 p.m. Monday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Coen was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:09 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Phillips Road. Darla S. Sherwood, 54, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Sanford Hollow Road. Connie L. Appleby, 47, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:59 a.m. Wednesday on Buffalo Road near Wiltse Cross Road. Tara Lynn Austin, 22, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa.
— Richard Foster, 36, of Bradford, was charged at 2:11 a.m. Friday with criminal mischief and driving under the influence of drugs. According to troopers, Foster fled in his vehicle after an attempted traffic stop. He was pursued until he allegedly intentionally rammed a gate owned by the Bradford Water Authority and subsequently struck a Bradford Water Authority building, overturning his vehicle. He was allegedly found to be under the influence of drugs and also in possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited weapons. After arraignment, Foster was transported to McKean County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.