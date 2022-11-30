FRANKLINVILLE — One man was injured when a gun was fired during a domestic dispute, the New York State Police reported Monday.
Darel D. Tingue, 55, of Franklinville, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault, a class D felony.
According to police reports, troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a firearm on Bakerstand Road at 7:48 p.m. Sunday. After an investigation, troopers allege that after a verbal altercation had escalated, another party approached Tingue with a baseball bat. At this point, Tingue allegedly fired one shot from a pistol, striking the 31-year-old victim.
Tingue was additionally charged at 1:38 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon/five or more weapons, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon/ammo clip, a class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon/ghost gun, a class A misdemeanor.
The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.
Tingue was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
Olean Police
- Friday, 2:29 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Buffalo Street. A vehicle operated by Shawn D. Hill, 49, of Portville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Donald L. Fenstermaker, 53, of Rochester, N.H.
- Monday, 1:19 p.m., Daniel E. Dailey, 26, of 305 N. 15th St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court, relating to a charge of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Dailey’s status was not reported.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Jessica A. Hartman, 36, of Olean, was charged at 10 a.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 23. Hartman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.