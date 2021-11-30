Olean Police
- Saturday, 11:12 p.m., no injuries were reported when a vehicle operated by Ernest M. Gaiser, 33, of Olean, struck a curb at Front and East State streets.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, William R. Weigold, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, no time reported, Charles P. McDade, 31, of Hinsdale, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fifth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and false personation, both class B misdemeanors. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $20,000 bail.
- Sunday, no time reported, Jesse E.T. Smyers, 31, of Richburg, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and three counts of issuing a bad check, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — Jessica E. Waters, 29, of Whitesville, was charged Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with appearance tickets.
- RICHBURG — Josephine R. Sanchez, 35, of Richburg, was arrested Saturday on a fugitive from justice warrant issued in Florida. She was remanded to Allegany County Jail pending extradition to Florida.
- BELMONT — Tammy L. Walls, 50, of Belmont, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with appearance tickets.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:39 a.m. Sunday on State Route 21 and Clark Road. Kirstin C. Wisniwski, 56, and Jacob S. Marcy, 28, both of Hornell, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday on Williams and Fairview roads. Orlando J Melendez Santiago, 22, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:48 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 243 and White Cemetery. Joshua P. Staufenberger, 26, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Ashley M. Rainelli, 28, of Olean, was charged at 10:05 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.