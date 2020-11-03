Olean Police
- Sunday, 6:04 a.m., Stacie I. Halgas, 49, of Olean, was charged with second-degree trespass, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Dec. 9.
- Sunday, 6:04 p.m., Andrew M. Silvas, 39, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was held for arraignment.
- Sunday, 6:10 p.m., Thomas W. Deckman, 56, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and two traffic infractions. He was released to a third party and due in Olean City Court Nov. 18.
- Monday, 7:55 a.m., Eric D. Green, 29, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing groceries valued at $8.88 from Reid’s Food Barn. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Nov. 18.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, John J. Cullen, 61, of Canaseraga, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and no/inadequate lights, an infraction.
New York State Police
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Maple Grove and Delevan-Elton-Farmersville roads. Michele A. Ball, 62, of Franklinville, and Alisha J. Belscher, 24, of Freedom were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday on Saunders Hill Road south of Reddy Road. Justin S. Button, 26, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA