Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- JAMESTOWN — Todd E. Dalton, 38, of Jamestown, was arrested at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Dalton was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SPRINGVILLE — William L. Notto, 59, of Cheektowaga, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, on a violation of probation warrant issued from Franklinville Town Court. Notto was released on his own recognizance.
- LITTLE VALLEY — George Anderson, 40, of Springville, and Hugh Smith, Jr., 50, of Colden, were each charged at 1 a.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. Smith was also charged with multiple traffic violations. Smith and Anderson were both remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.
- CATTARAUGUS — James R. Tuttle, 34, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Tuttle was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $20,000 bail.
- CATTARAUGUS — Jae J. Jimerson, 27, of Gowanda, was charged at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and multiple traffic violations. Jimerson was released with appearance tickets.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Lionel P. Isaman, 48, of Salamanca, was charged at 1:27 a.m. Monday, with felony driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, felony operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more with prior conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all class E felonies, and operation of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Isaman was released with an appearance ticket and uniform traffic tickets.