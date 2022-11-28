Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:51 p.m., Jeremy R. Calkins, 26, of Olean, was charged with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Calkins’ status was not reported.
- Saturday, 10:13 p.m., Robert L. Scicchitano, 31, of Olean, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Scicchitano was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 12:08 a.m., Martina L. Rivera, 42, of Olean, was charged with torture/injure/not feed animal, a class D felony. Rivera was released with an appearance ticket.