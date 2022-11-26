Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., Judith M. Redeye, 29, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree harassment. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., Chandler L. Armstrong, 24, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree harassment. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 2:35 p.m., Crystal M. McLarney, 39, of Salamanca, was arrested on two active bench warrants. McLarney was released with an appearance ticket.