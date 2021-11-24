Olean Police
- Monday, 9:59 a.m., Shelby B. Bailey, 29, of Cuba, was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Bailey was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 2:19 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on Martha Avenue. A vehicle operated by Carmella P. Stromberg, 73, of North 21st Street, was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Neal R. Galmer, 67, of Allegany. Stromberg was subsequently cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ISCHUA — Krista L. Brunck, 39, of 4872 Dutch Hill Road, Ischua, was charged at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. According to deputies, Brunck allegedly allowed a registered sex offender to reside at her residence with three children present. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Tyler W. Cowburn, 27, of Wellsville, was arrested Nov. 12 on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Cowburn was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- BELMONT — Leon F. Mangine Jr., 35, of Belmont, was arrested Nov. 16 on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Town Court. Mangine was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Edward D. Linnecke Jr., 30, of Scio, was arrested Nov. 16 on a bench warrant issued out of Friendship Town Court. Linnecke was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- BELMONT — Samantha M. Cossairt, 29, of Olean, was charged Nov. 17 with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Oct. 26 in Allegany County Jail. Cossairt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Jacob J. Cunningham, 21, of Hornell, was charged Nov. 17 with third-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree criminal tampering and second-degree criminal nuisance, class B misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Nov. 10 in Allegany County Jail. Cunningham was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — Eric J. Kaczor, 38, of Wirt, was arrested Thursday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Kaczor was processed and transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court action.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A 17-year-old Wellsville male was charged at 10:17 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 16. The youth was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Lennard C. Everitt, 60, of Olean, was charged at 11:57 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Everitt’s status was not reported.
- ALLEGANY — Nya L. Perkins, 20, of Bronx, was charged at 2:20 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Perkins was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Kasey C. Gordon, 23, of Eldred, Pa., was charged at 11:38 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Gordon was processed and released to a third party.