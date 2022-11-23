Police report image

  • Monday, 5:09 p.m., Cassidy R. Knier, 21, of 3 Edwards Court, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from a reported fight. Knier’s status was not reported.
  • Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., Sidney H. Isaman, 24, of 1748 E. River Road, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Isaman’s status was not reported.

