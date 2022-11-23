- Monday, 5:09 p.m., Cassidy R. Knier, 21, of 3 Edwards Court, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from a reported fight. Knier’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., Sidney H. Isaman, 24, of 1748 E. River Road, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Isaman’s status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Carrie L. McLaughlin, 36, and Duane A. Walter, 35, both of 917 Seneca Ave., Olean, were each arrested at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 16 on an active bench warrants issued out of Wellsville Village Court. McLaughlin and Walter were turned over to the Wellsville Police Department.
- SCIO — Kory J. Lanni, 28, of Belmont, was charged at 8:54 a.m. Monday with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals, both unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Nov. 13. Lanni was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WARD — Jeffrey S. Hunt, 53, of Allentown, was charged at 1:52 p.m. Monday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Saturday. Hunt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Emily M. Putt, 26, of Olean, was charged at 4:10 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, all unclassified misdemeanors. Putt was processed and released to a third party.
- OLEAN — Sean A. Tucker, 35, of Olean, was charged at 6:45 p.m. Monday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. He was additionally charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, in relation to an incident reported Oct. 8 in Hinsdale. Tucker was reported held.