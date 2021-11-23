Olean Police
- Sunday, 8:21 p.m., Patrick Mackenzie Green was arrested on an active warrant issued from Olean City Court for second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 4:46 p.m., John L. Barnett, 49, of Erie, Pa., was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 11:12 p.m., Patrick A. Hathaway, 23, of Salamanca, was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant. He was reported held.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Matthew M. Fahey, 20, of Eden, was charged at 12:01 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — Patrick R. Bly, 30, of Franklinville, was charged at 12:58 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — Rieley Connor, 20, of Smethport, was charged at 5:30 a.m. Thursday with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
- ANNIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday on Route 155 near Green Hollow Road. Damion C. Smith, 20, of Eldred, Allen C. Byler, 42, of Port Allegany, and Justin R. Komidar, 19, of Bradford, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Harry Stalker, 66, of Lutz, Fla., was charged at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was remanded to McKean County Jail.
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — James Brunson, 39, of Altoona, was determined at 2:28 p.m. Friday to be in possession of a controlled substance.