GOWANDA — A reported false alarm at Gowanda Middle/High School triggered a lockdown Tuesday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to the school at approximately 9:09 a.m. after the building was locked down for unknown reasons. It was subsequently determined that there was no threat at any point to any of the students.
Support staff will be made available to any students that require counseling as a result of the lockdown.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, Gowanda Police Department, North Collins Police Department and other emergency personnel.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:01 a.m., Nicholas S. Cossairt, 34, of 708 W. Greene St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Cossairt’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 5:38 p.m., Daniel E. Dailey, 26, of 108 W. Greene St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Dailey was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- EAST OTTO — Jason T. Young, 20, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 10:44 p.m. Oct. 22 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, failure to keep right and speed not prudent, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident on East Otto-Springville Road. Young was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- SALAMANCA — Curtis W. Zolner, 37, of 548 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Sunday on multiple bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Zolner was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:17 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86. William J. Kokesh, 65, of Parma Heights, Ohio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Georgia M. Goodell, 42, of Olean, was charged at 4:56 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Goodell was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Arlena T. Jimerson, 26, of Salamanca, was charged at 7:56 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, both class E felonies. Jimerson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.