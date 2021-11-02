OLEAN — At approximately 9:06 a.m. Monday, an automobile caught fire in the YMCA parking lot on Wayne Street.
City of Olean Fire Department responded to put out the fire. Comment from fire department officials was unavailable at press time.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 5 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Sullivan and West Fourth Street. A vehicle operated by Kathleen J. Giardini, 72, of Allegany, struck a vehicle operated by Melissa S. Archer, 36, of Olean. Giardini was charged with failure to signal, a violation.
- Friday, 4:30 p.m., one injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident on West Henley Street. A vehicle operated by Samantha R. Vantoil, 32, of Olean, struck a vehicle operated by Halley L. Howard, 56, of Eldred, Pa. Vantoil was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Sunday, 4:40 p.m., Jocelynn E. Griffin, 24, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Karisa L. Bleeks, 37, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday on Route 16 and Old Olean Road. David A. Storms, 54, of Gasport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:24 p.m. Sunday on Route 219 and Ashford Hollow Road. Gregory J. Ferrand, 64, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:36 a.m. Monday on Ballard Road and County Road 4. Desiree L. Gonzalez, 21, of Hunt, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:21 a.m. Thursday on State Route 607. Brandy S. Pierce, 39, of Reynoldsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:51 p.m. Thursday on Jackson Road. Jason E. Tarr, 38, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.