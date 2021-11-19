FRANKLINVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that deputies had arrested a Franklinville man for several counts of animal neglect.
Russell W. Ulmer, 51, of 7135 Cadiz Road, was charged at 9:50 a.m. Monday with 21 counts of failure to provide sustenance, a misdemeanor.
According to deputies, Ulmer allegedly failed to take care of a bull with wire wrapped around its leg for an extended period. In addition, several malnourished calves were allegedly discovered on his property.
Ulmer was processed ands released with an appearance ticket.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:14 p.m., Aaron L. Stearns, 35, of 3977 Gile Hollow Road, Hinsdale, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Stearns was held pending arraignment.
Cuba Police
- Nov. 7, 4:36 p.m., Danny W. Logue, 22, of Cuba, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Logue was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8:35 p.m., Logan M. Colley, 31, 0f Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; driving while ability impaired by alcohol and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; speed not reasonable, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to yield right-of-way, infractions. The charges stem from a reported accident. Colley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 9 p.m., Jeffrey Rios, 38, and Lindsey Loiacono, 29, both of Cuba, were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported narcotics overdose. Rios and Loiacono were processed and released with appearance tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- NEW ALBION — Darly S. Oakes, 55, of Cherry Creek, was charged at 4:36 p.m. Oct. 28 with failure to provide sustenance, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a report of a cow that had allegedly been neglected on Oakes’ farm. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- NAPOLI — Candy A. Jimerson, 58, of 10034 Pigeon Valley Road, Napoli, was charged at 9:12 p.m. Nov. 11 with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an alleged order of protection violation. Jimerson was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA —Madeline L. Bowen, 28, of 24 Franklin St., Salamanca, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 12 on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Bowen was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held.
- SALAMANCA — Dylan M. Wier, 33, of 10 Cross St., Salamanca, was arrested at 4 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wier was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held.
- SALAMANCA — Billybear R. Redeye, 22, of 16 Main St., Salamanca, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Redeye was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Alan M. Miller, 31, of 25 Church St., Salamanca, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Thursday on a warrant relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. Miller was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Jessica M. Cook, 37, of New Hudson, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony. According to troopers, Cook had allegedly possessed and cashed two forged checks in Friendship. She was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Kiran Sharma, 21, of Sayre, Pa., was charged at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Sharma allegedly stole merchandise valued at $27.74 from Walmart. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.