BELMONT — A man the New York State Police list as living in Batavia has been charged in connection with an Allegany County accident that occurred nearly two years ago.
Dominick L. Shannon, 63, was charged Wednesday with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony, and two counts of driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an accident reported in January 2021 in the town of Burns.
Shannon entered not guilty pleas, and the matter was adjourned for further proceedings in Allegany County Court.
No further information was available Thursday.
- Thursday, 12:05 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near Union Street. A vehicle operated by Paula A. Werts, 40, of Coudersport, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by James P. Kemp, 20, of 476 Route 16, which had slowed in traffic. Werts was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- FRIENDSHIP — Jonathan Pasquale, 36, of Friendship, was charged at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday with four counts of abandonment of animals, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday. Pasquale was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Heather L. Blade, 46, of Olean, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday. Blade was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Jamie L. Crawford, 33, of Friendship, was charged at 1:27 a.m. Thursday with second-degree assault, a class D felony. Crawford was reported held.