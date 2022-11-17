LITTLE VALLEY — A Little Valley woman faces felony charges related to an alleged rape, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Deborah L. Timblin, 40, of 101 Park Place, was charged at 9 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree rape and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, both class B felonies; and third-degree obscenity, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an investigation made by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Timblin was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond or $125,000 non-secured bond.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., Teresa L. Larkin, 45 of 641 Delaware Ave., was arrested on a probation warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Larkin was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Samantha J. Ellwood, 35, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 30 at Dollar General. Ellwood was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Kelley A. Chase, 33, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Chase was additionally charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. This charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 18 at 7-Eleven. Chase was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Johnathon M. Conklin, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 7 at 7-Eleven. Conklin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- AVON — Chrishawn J. See, 26, of Hinsdale, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Nov. 8 on multiple warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. See was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was reported held. He is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Sunny J. Kennedy, 49, of Ellicottville, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Kennedy was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- YORKSHIRE — Michael A. Calcaterra, 31, of Chaffee, was charged at 3 a.m. Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Calcaterra was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CATTARAUGUS — James R. Tuttle, 34, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 7 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony; aggravated family offense, a class E felony; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Tuttle was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $20,000 cash bail.
New York State Police
- AMITY — Dyllan M. Coats, 27, of Andover, was charged at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree identity theft, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification and six counts of second-degree criminal impersonation, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 25. Coats’ status was not reported.