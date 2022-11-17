Police report image

LITTLE VALLEY — A Little Valley woman faces felony charges related to an alleged rape, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.

Deborah L. Timblin, 40, of 101 Park Place, was charged at 9 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree rape and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, both class B felonies; and third-degree obscenity, a class A misdemeanor.

