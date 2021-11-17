Olean Police
- Saturday, 9:13 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front and Main streets. Vehicles operated by John A. Marsfelder, 82, of Walnut Street, and Walter T. Zeznick Jr., 69, of Tracy Street, reportedly collided in the intersection. Police were unable to determine which party was at fault.
- Monday, 5:18 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front and Prospect streets. A vehicle operated by Edwin M. St. Vincent Jr., 54, of Monongahela, Pa., reportedly made a turn in front of a vehicle operated by Matthew Kenneth Brenneman, 19, of 1220 Brook St., causing a collision. St. Vincent was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 5:53 p.m., Ja’asia S. Ham, 18, of 410 N. Ninth St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating without insurance, an infraction. Ham is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Trevor G. Gebauer, 28, of Great Valley, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Monday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 19. Gebauer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 p.m. Monday on Main Street near Route 240. Aaron C. McClory, 32, of Franklinville, and Derek D. Saar, 34, of Dunkirk, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:52 p.m. Monday on Martin Corners Road near Seward Road. William D. Steffenhagen, 58, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.