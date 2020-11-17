Olean Police
- Sunday, 11:01 a.m.
, no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Olean Center Mall parking lot. A vehicle operated by Teresa A. Farnham, 60, of Little Valley, backed into a vehicle operated by Jean N. Smith, 43, of Portville. Farnham was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Lisa M. Truax, 55, of Belmont, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Dec. 22.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH
— James R. Olson, 36, of Randolph, was charged at 1 a.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of bail.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS
— Jay A. Mansfield, 30, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:30 p.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.