OLEAN — An Olean man faces charges relating to an alleged burglary, the Olean Police Department reported Tuesday.
Tahje J. Sayles, 21, of 314 S. Third St., was charged at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a report of a male breaking into a residence. After an investigation, police took Sayles into custody on the listed charges.
Sayles’ status was not reported.
- Monday, 3:15 p.m., Laura R. Hall, 39, of 315 Third St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hall was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEN — Nicholas P. Mannion, 30, of Elmira, was charged at 2:28 p.m. Monday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 1. Mannion was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Joseph R. Geertgens, 38, of Endicott, was charged at 3:07 p.m. Monday with escape from jail, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 7. Geertgens’ status was not reported.
- SCIO — Varian K. Kemp, 35, of Scio, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 1. Kemp’s status was not reported.
- FREEDOM — Alexander W. Johnson, 35, of Olean, was charged at 7:34 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Johnson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.