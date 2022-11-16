Police report image

OLEAN — An Olean man faces charges relating to an alleged burglary, the Olean Police Department reported Tuesday.

Tahje J. Sayles, 21, of 314 S. Third St., was charged at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors.

