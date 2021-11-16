Olean Police
- Monday, 5:38 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street, near Constitution Avenue, when a vehicle operated by Jillian D. Holland, 37, of Olean, struck a vehicle operated by Jessica D. Bowen, 31, of Olean, when she failed to yield. Holland was charged with failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Nathaniel W. Jenison, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and moving from a lane unsafely, an infraction. He was released, with an appearance ticket, to a third party.
- Sunday, no time reported, Edward D. Linnecke Jr., 30, of Scio, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday on State Route 243 and Hill Road. Thomas N. Michael, 19, of Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ISCHUA — Joshua A. Bentley, 27, of Hume, was charged at 3:23 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, for which he was given an appearance ticket. At 5:41 a.m., he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. His status on those charges was not reported.