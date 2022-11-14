Olean Police
- Saturday, 10:59 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and Sixth streets. A vehicle operated by Robert W. Pundt Jr., 66, of Pennsylvania Road, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Abdikadir S. Hassan, 43, of Buffalo.
- Saturday, 11:04 p.m., Destinee A. Brown, 20, and Emmanuel E. Martina, 20, both of 3 Edwards Court, were each charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at Reid’s Food Barn, where a person allegedly left the store with a cart full of groceries. Brown and Martina were both processed and released with appearance tickets.