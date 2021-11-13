Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:50 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Third Avenue when a vehicle operated by Tyler M. Corvelli, 19, of Olean, was backing out and struck a vehicle operated by Jeanne M. Ortiz, 39, of Portville.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Skyanne D. Carpenter, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $1,000 bail.
- Friday, no time reported, Michael L. McKinney, 27, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of cannabis, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — Sandra L. Sherlock, 41, of Hinsdale, was charged at 6:31 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. Thursday on Gibson Hill and Riley roads. Megan L. Kozlowski, 31, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- LIMESTONE — Robert F. Brockmann, 37, of Honolulu, Hawaii, was charged at 11:11 a.m. Thursday, with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. His status was not reported.