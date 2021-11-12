Olean Police
- Wednesday, 7:55 a.m., Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of 2666 Five Mile Road, Allegany, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from Nelson allegedly violating an order of protection. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 4:40 p.m, Daniel R. Gleason, 33, of 2282 Yuba Dam Road, Portville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Gleason allegedly stole merchandise valued at $69.99 from Staples. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 8:39 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and Washington streets. A vehicle operated by Debra L. Clark, 64, of Cattaraugus, entered the intersection and reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Abhishek Shankar, 25, of 405 W. Henley St. Clark was subsequently cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Thursday, 11:23 a.m., Melissa M. Tice, 41, of 123 S. Seventh St., was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. Tice was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Schyler S. Kling, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported on Seneca Street. Kling was allegedly located at his residence with a stolen vehicle. He was additionally charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, following a stolen vehicle complaint on Saturday; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, following an incident reported Sunday at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street. Kling was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail on $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 property bond or $80,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date
- .
New York State Police
- BELMONT — Sarah R. Tuttle, 28, of Silver Springs, was charged at 7:15 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree welfare fraud and first-degree falsifying business records, class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported Oct. 31. Tuttle was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday on Route 242 near Dublin Road. Katie J. Harrington, 35, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- AMITY — William J. Larson, 19, of Belmont, was charged at 10 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree possession of dangerous contraband in prison, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported July 31 in the Allegany County Jail. Larson was reported released on $100 cash bail.
- BURNS — Christopher J. Presler, 43, of Wayland, was charged at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Presler was processed and released on his own recognizance. Presler was later charged at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday, in Canaseraga, with another count of second-degree criminal contempt. He was reported held.
- BURNS — Curtis L. Hockenberry, 56, of Canaseraga, was charged at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, class D felonies, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Monday. Hockenberry was reportedly released on cash bail.
- WELLSVILLE — Nicole L. Calhoun, 33, of Friendship, was charged at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday with unauthorized use of a vehicle and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from incidents reported Aug. 12 in Wellsville and Nov. 1 in Scio. Calhoun was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- PORTVILLE — Kirk M. Doyle, 37, of Portville, was charged at 12:10 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Doyle was processed and released with an appearance ticket.