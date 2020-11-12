AMITY — Two Olean reisdents face multiple charges relating to a pair of car thefts in Allegany County, The New York State Police announced Wednesday.
Daniel J. O’Dell, 25, and Justice D. Zeager, 22, were each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class D felonies, and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors.
O’Dell faces an additional charge of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Troopers investigating the thefts of vehicles in the town of Friendship on July 20 and the hamlet of Whitesville in the town of Independence allegedly found O’Dell and Zeager in possession of the vehicle stolen from Whitesville during a road check on Route 19 in the town of Scio.
O’Dell and Zeager were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Monday, 5:37 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Seventh and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Amy L. Howard, 46, of 229 Root St., reportedly struck a bicycle operated by a 12-year-old Olean boy. The boy reportedly suffered an abrasion to the shin. He was turned over to his mother.
- Tuesday, 4 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo and Constitution streets. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean girl reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Nicolas A. Smith, 40, of 213 Center St., which was stopped at a red light.
- Wednesday, 5:01 a.m., Phyllis M. Jackson, 58, of 205 E. Greene St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court related to previous charges of petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors. Jackson was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 5:06 a.m., Andrea Marie Warrior-Jackson, 33, of 235 N. Third St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Warrior-Jackson was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 2:29 p.m., Dylin Jordan Light, 26, of Cuba, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. Light was reportedly being arrested on a probation warrant when he allegedly fled officers. He was processed and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 10:45 a.m., Travis Gilbert, 32, of Salamanca, was charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor. Gilbert was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ST. BONAVENTURE — Courtney C. Atkins, 28, of 3327 Bozard Hill Road, Humphrey, was charged at 9:33 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and no headlights, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Atkins was allegedly found to have a blood-alcohol level in excess of 0.18%. She was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 219. No injuries were reported.
- SOUTH WALES — Carl J. Cala, 34, of Cheektowaga, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was turned over by Cheektowaga police and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to await further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Mimi J. Lapiere, 32, of 2136 Union Valley Road, was charged at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies; and five counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class E felonies. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2017. Lapiere allegedly fraudulently received $15,000 in SNAP benefits by providing false household composition. Lapiere was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — Hilery K. Farrell, 38, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 4:17 p.m. Saturday with two counts of first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated, class E felonies; driving while intoxicates, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an investigation into a one-vehicle accident on Limestone Run Road. Farrell reportedly failed standardized field sobriety check at the scene and a later chemical breath test allegedly revealed her to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.24%. She was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:47 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Main and First streets. C.J. Meacham, 49, of Allegany, and Madison Ann Stewart, 20, of Orchard Park, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:31 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Black George Hollow Road. William F. Donovan, 70, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:02 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Clark Road. Jessica L. Nye, 29, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Levi T. Ward, 24, of Great Valley, was charged at 8:41 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Ward was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:14 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 24. Gery Maull, 56, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 31. Kathleen H. Tewskbury, 63, of Avon, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday on Route 15A near Middle Road. Kolby Rolland Sample, 23, of Ellenburg Center, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday on Wolf Run Road near Lillibridge Road. Daniel J. Johnston, 35, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on Route 219 near Lindberg Road. Darko Simic, 45, of Grand Island, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the rest area off-ramp. Jason B. Fox, 53, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday on Route 10 near Brody Slide Road. Robert D. Torrey, 71, of Almond, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday on Route 243 near Countyline Road. Jacqueline Marie Hollenbeck, 53, of Sanborn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — Jesse S. Williams, 34,of Portville, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Williams was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Zink Road. Lorendia Spring Templeton, 25, of Farmington, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.