Olean Police
- Tuesday, 8:02 a.m., Tracy Ray Maracle, 51, of 103 N. Clinton St., was arrested on two bench warrants relating to previous charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and trespass, a violation. No status was reported.
- Tuesday, 12:45 p.m., Miguel Antonio Ruiz-Mojica, 45, of 125 S. Barry St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Ruiz-Mojica allegedly menaced victims with a knife. No status was reported.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Tonya Tyler-Johnson, 33, of Wellsville, was charge with third-degree criminal sale of cannabis, a class E felony; first-degree unlawfully dealings with a child and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Nov. 1 on North Broad Street. Tyler-Johnson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- EAST OTTO — Cheyenne M. Tolsma, 18, of East Otto, was charged at 8:17 p.m. Oct. 24 with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class E felony; third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Tolsma was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Alexa R. Knoxsah, 31, of Salamanca, was charged at 5:21 p.m. Oct. 27 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Knoxsah was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CATTARAUGUS — Danay M. Marsh, 26, of Killbuck, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Nov. 1 on three bench warrants. According to deputies, Marsh fled on foot and was subsequently taken into custody. She was additionally charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Marsh was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Ronald P. Tumiel Jr., 42, of Buffalo, was charged at 2 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and failure to dim headlights, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 242. Tumiel was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Scott R. Hammond, 31, of Olean, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Hammond was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further proceedings.
New York State Police
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:41 a.m. Monday on Maple Grove Road near Route 98. Philip L. Lewis, 28, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.