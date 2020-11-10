The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of phone scams targeting elderly citizens. This scam includes a few different scenarios:
- The caller claims to be a family member with an illness or who has been arrested. This caller will urge the victim to help quickly and not contact other family.
- The caller claims to be a law enforcement official with a family member under arrest, demanding bail or funds for them. Remember that police agencies do not contact family for bail money.
The caller in both scenarios will advise the victim to get a specific amount of money and buy gift cards from popular stores such as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Target and other major retail outlets. The victim is told to call a number and read off the gift card identification number.
If you receive a call you believe to be a scam, resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is. Verify the caller’s identity by asking questions that a stranger couldn’t answer. Check with a family member to see if the information is true.
Never send cash, gift cards or money transfers. Once the scammer gets the money, it’s gone.
The state police urges residents with elderly relatives to explain this scam to them.
Olean Police
- Friday, 12:06 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Fourth Street. A vehicle operated by Madison Lynn Moran, 24, of South Euclid, Ohio, reportedly struck the rear of s vehicle operated by Amanda Nicole Eyring, 39, of Little Valley, which had slowed in traffic. Moran was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 10:59 a.m., on injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 24th Street. A vehicle operated by Barry L. Fitzgerald, 53, of 2360 Valley View Drive, Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Donna Sue Canalungo, 62, of Route 16, which had slowed in traffic. Canalungo complained of back and neck pain at the scene and was transported by ambulance to Olean General Hospital for evaluation. Fitzgerald was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 8:57 a.m.
, Ayesha M. Odell, 29, of 716 Washington St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided
, Samuel L. Ayers, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on North Main Street. Ayers was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot on Route 219. Mary J. Woodarek, 61, of Little Valley, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday on Pingrey Hill Road. Sylvia M. Green, 21, of West Seneca, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — Jonathan Colon, 35, of Olean, was charged at 2:16 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Colon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Sunday on Route 248A near Kenyon Road. Eleanor A. Johnston, 71, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS
— Michael E. Waterman, 35, of Machias, was charged at 10:12 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Friday. Waterman’s status was not reported.