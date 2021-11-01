OLEAN — Multiple signs promoting Ward 6 Republican candidate Nicholas Peterson, were reported to Olean police as having been stolen. The thefts are believed to have occurred Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.
City police said they were completing a report on the incident, which was not ready by press time.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 7:10 p.m., Carmen C. Burney, 35, of Olean, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 6:39 p.m., Barbara Richter, 45, of Great Valley, was charged with third-degree aggravated unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with uniform traffic tickets and an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Jordan M. Johnson, 23, of Great Valley, was charged at 10:10 a.m. Friday, with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt, both class E felonies; and third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $25,000 bail.
- WILLING — Chancey L. Decoursey, 37, of Wellsboro, Pa., was charged at 11:44 a.m. Friday, with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — Jarrett D. Richardson, 27, of Yorkshire, was charged at 4:01 p.m. Friday, with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Walter F. Macilvaine, 50, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 6:36 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Sara R. Clark, 33, of Allegany, was charged at 9:27 a.m. Saturday with obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:56 p.m. Saturday on Olean Portville and Kunselman roads. Michael S. Hatch, 33, of Portville, and Avelina M. Babiracki, 77, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ALLEGANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 20 on Route 244 near Andrew Settlement Road. Frederick G. Pollock, 70, of Ulysses, and Samantha M. Monroe, 28, of Genesee, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.