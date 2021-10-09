- Thursday, 10:30 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on Garden Avenue. Nenette M. Kenyon, 64, of Cuba, was backing out of a parking space and struck a utility pole.
- Thursday, 2:45 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Washington West school parking lot. A vehicle operated by George R. Foster, Jr., 51, of Olean, was backing out when it struck a vehicle operated by RL Singletary, 55, of Olean.
- Thursday, 5:39 p.m.
, William C. Carmona, 20, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 6:10 p.m., William D. Abrams, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court and found to be in criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was held for the warrant and given an appearance ticket for the possession.
- Thursday, 7:19 p.m., Joseph A. Blachowski, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. and found to be in criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was held for the warrant and given an appearance ticket for the possession.
- Thursday, 8:27 p.m.
, Wesley D. Kindt, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
ALLEGANY — Raymond G. Shaffer Jr., 44, of Allegany, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on a Cattaraugus County Court warrant. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail.OLEAN — April M. Tisdale, 29, of Olean, was charged at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday was arrested on a violation of felony probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.YORKSHIRE — Summer Mathews, 40, of Yorkshire, was charged at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released under supervision of Cattaraugus County Probation Department.YORKSHIRE
— Melissa K. Goodwill, 39, of Napoli, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Little Valley Town Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
— James J. Bogue, 45, of Salamanca, was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday for probation violations. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.