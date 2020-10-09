SALAMANCA — A Little Valley man was arrested for bigamy in September, the Salamanca Police Department announced Thursday.
John W. Dennis, 65, was charged on Sept. 14 with bigamy and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, both class E felonies.
Dennis was reportedly processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further information was available Thursday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:47 p.m., Jovon Taylor Hall, 28, of 409 Laurens St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hall was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 4 near Botsford Hollow Road. Nicholas A. Veley, 22, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — Kristi L. Sheridan, 36, of Wellsville, was charged at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies; and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. Sheridan was released on bail.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday on Tucker Hill Road near Route 19. Kimberly L. Cockle, 52, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday on Lillibridge Road near Wolf Run Road. A 17-year-old Portville male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday on Block Road near McKinstry Road. Jessie S. Burdic, 31, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86. Gina L. Shields, 45, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Jon R. Faber, 34, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Faber was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE