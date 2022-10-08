Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 2:48 a.m., Peter W. Adams, 22, of Olean, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
  • Friday, 9 a.m., Prince I. Foster, 18, of Olean, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and three traffic infractions.

