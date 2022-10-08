- Friday, 2:48 a.m., Peter W. Adams, 22, of Olean, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
- Friday, 9 a.m., Prince I. Foster, 18, of Olean, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and three traffic infractions.
- FRIENDSHIP — Jordan D. Kotelman, 22, of Burtchville, Mich. and Jordan R. Hutchinson, 21, of Croswell, Mich., were each arrested at 2:59 a.m. Friday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Kotelman and Hutchinson were each released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Richard I. Fancher, 28, of Delevan, was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Friday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Fancher was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Juston Switzer, 33, of Rew, was charged with driving while intoxicated due to alcohol. Switzer’s status was not reported.