OLEAN — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested in Olean as a fugitive from justice, the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
Sarah A. Norton, 23, of Emporium, Pa., was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop, during which troopers allegedly discovered Norton was wanted on multiple extradition warrants issued in Pennsylvania.
She was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held without bail while awaiting extradition proceedings.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 8:02 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 86 near exit 26. A vehicle operated by Amber S. Hussain, 31, of Elmira, reportedly struck a deer.
- Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near Second Street. A vehicle operated by Alyssa Lin Dean, 26, of 110 Bradley Drive, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Terry R. Collins, 56, of 3974 Route 417, Allegany, which had stopped in traffic. Dean was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 6:24 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Route 417 near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Jonathan E. Glover, 32, of 204 N. Clinton St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by a 16-year-old Olean female, which had stopped in traffic. Glover was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Alfred Police
- Sept. 2, 8:20 p.m., Balynda C. Ali, 21, of Alfred, was charged with first-degree forgery, a class C felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported May 8.
- Sept. 6, 1:37 a.m., Rayan A. Makki, 24, and Abdulrahman E. Alshalawi, 27, both of San Diego, Calif., and Marwan K. Aljohani, 25, of Alfred, were each charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.
- Sept. 8, 9:23 p.m., Thomas C. Davis, 40, of Farmington, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; third-degree unlawful felling a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; and seven infractions.
- Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m., Johnathon J. Babb, 18, of Alfred, was charged with failure to pay for service, a class A misdemeanor.
- Sept. 19, 10:30 p.m., Macinzy N. Henry, 18, of Harrisville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
- Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m., Brandon E. Jocelyn, 19, of Brooklyn, and Andre A. Cox, 19, of Alfred, were each charged with failure to pay for a service, a class A misdemeanor.
- Sept. 25, 7:28 p.m., Robert B. Moody, 44, of Alfred, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a class E felony; aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; moved from lane unsafely and failure to keep right, infractions.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday on Merton Street. Matthew J. Babbage, 58, of Belfast, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — Mariah J. Vaughn, 29, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors. Vaughn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Ward Lane. Cari Linette Hartzell, 31, of Eldred, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday on Dagget Hollow Road near Route 305. Ryan C. Grover, 28, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY, Pa.