Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:36 p.m., Jeremiah W. Baskins, 24, of 212 N. 11th St., was charged with petit larceny and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. According to police, Baskins allegedly stole a bicycle. He was reported held.
- Thursday, 10:37 a.m., Sidney H. Isaman, 24, of 1748 E. River Road, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Isaman’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 2:15 p.m., Dakota I Bremer, 21, of 309 Laurel Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of a reported fight. Bremer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 5:57 p.m., Mark A. Oakes Jr., 35, of 118 S. Eighth St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Oakes was held pending arraignment.