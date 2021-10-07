Olean Police
- Friday, 1:33 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. A vehicle operated by Maria V. Stachowski, 67, of Belmont, was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Joseph S. Zamites, 22, of 221 Winters Ave., causing damage to both vehicles. Stachowski was subsequently cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Sunday, 2:46 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Laurens and North Second streets. A vehicle operated by Gina M. Hinckley, 35, of 518 Third Ave., was entering the intersection when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Georgia N. Sisson, 58, of 1085 Wagner Hill Road, Hinsdale. Hinckley was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Carrie L. McLaughlin, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with making a punishable false written statement, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in August on Madison Street. McLaughlin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Elton T. Jensen, 43, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 1 on Madison Street. Jensen was processed and release with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Leah E. McCabe, 42, of Wellsville, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation into an incident reported Sept. 19. McCabe was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday on Rushford Road near Fair View Road. Jonathan R. Scheib, 55, of Caneadea, and Danny L. Gradler, 69, of Rushford, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — John C. Keating, 39, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Keating’s status was not reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Michael J. Nesbit, 37, of Rushford, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 29. Nesbit was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16. Robert L. Shoup, 62, of Hinsdale, and Hayleigh J. Blade, 25, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Jesse W. Proctor, 38, of Bolivar, was charged at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Proctor was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE