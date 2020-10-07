Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:24 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Main Street near Hamilton Avenue. A vehicle operated by Anthony R. Burke, 45, of 1510 Dean St., reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing heavy damage. Police allege Burke then left the scene before police arrived. He was subsequently cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to use designated lane, infractions.
- Friday, 4:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 20th Street. A vehicle operated by Noel P. Dixon, 19, of 2540 Five Mile Road, Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Dineen M. Mohr, 48, of 321 N. 13th St., which had slowed in traffic. Dixon was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Sunday, 1:33 a.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 86 near Exit 26. A vehicle operated by Barry W. Green, 45, of Mansfield, Ohio, reportedly struck a deer, causing minor damage.
- Sunday, 7:28 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Fifth Street near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Ella M. Fuentes, 58, of 111 W. Main St., Allegany, was backing up when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. Fuentes was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 10:59 a.m., Terri L. Peters, 27, of 319 N. Second St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court.
- Tuesday, 5:46 p.m., Laura A. Wilson, 32, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was arrested on a bench warrant relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, not time provided, Jasmine R.V. Nowak, 21, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported July 24 on West State Street. Nowak was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Monday on Route 446 near Union Hill Road. Samantha J. Webster, 29, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:25 a.m. Monday on Route 19A near Wayne Road. Jacob Munroe Kuhlkin, 20, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:36 a.m. Monday on Route 31 near Hartigan Road. Shelby Lynn Francisco, 23, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DAYTON — Brynn M. Castellano, 32, of South Dayton, was charged at 8:37 a.m. Monday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Castellano was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Renee L. Mighells, 32, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:36 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 3. Mighells was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A Two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 16 and K Street. Gaynel A. Sonner, 75, of Delevan, and an 18-year-old Delevan woman were listed as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday on Route 17 near Maple Grove Road. Lindsey N. Cruz, 33, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Monday on Andover Road near Wightman Road. Bradley J. Close, 57, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route 98 near Sugartown Road. Tyler J. Coen, 34, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sept. 28 on Kings Run Road near McCrea Brook Road. Jacob M. Woolley, 37, of Shinglehouse, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported. Woolley was subsequently charged with driving under the influence, an ungraded misdemeanor, and additional unspecified violations.