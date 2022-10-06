- Tuesday, 9:58 p.m., Justin T. Spencer, 43, of 1611 Avenue B, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Spencer was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 4:24 a.m., Lawrence Daniel Cook, 43, of 118 E. Greene St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Cook was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Wednesday, 7:47 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front and Seneca streets. A vehicle operated by Crystal A. Witter, 37, of Portville, reportedly entered the intersection and struck a vehicle operated by Jamie L. Buchanan, 27, of 313 S. Fifth St. Witter was subsequently cited for failure too yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., Michael M. Healy, 37, of Cheektowaga, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cheektowaga Town Court. Healy’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 3:26 p.m., Travis M. Gilbert, no age given, of Salamanca, was arrested on an active bench warrant. He was turned over to the New York State Police.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BURNS — Kevin Hills, 36, of Burns, was arrested Sept. 6 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. He was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- WELLSVILLE — Richard McCready, 59, of Wellsville, was arrested Sept. 6 on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. McCready was turned over to the Olean Police Department.
- ALMA — Wyait Crawford, 28, of Alma, was arrested Sept. 6 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. He was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- BOLIVAR — Ryan McDonald, 33, of Bolivar, was arrested Sept. 8 on a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of Pennsylvania. McDonald was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail.
- WIRT — Jesse Wilson, 42, of Wirt, was arrested Sept 12 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. He was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held without bail pending further court proceedings.
- BOLIVAR — Dylan Perkins, 19, of Bolivar, was arrested Sept. 15 on a violation of pre-trial release issued out of Allegany County Court. Perkins was remanded to Allegany County Court in lieu of $15,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ALMA — Austin Hunt, 43, of Alma, was arrested Sept. 15 on a violation of pre-trial release issued out of Allegany County Court. Perkins was remanded to Allegany County Court in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE —
- Dennis Norman, 33, of Wellsville, was arrested Sept. 22 on a violation of pre-trial release issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Norman was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — Kelly Baker, 53, of Wellsville, was arrested Sept. 26 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Baker was transported to Allegany County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- BELFAST — Nahvonna Roat, 25, of Olean, was arrested Saturday on a violation of pre-trial release warrant issued out of Belfast Town Court. Roat was processed and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court at a later date.
- BELMONT — Alphonso Payne, 29, of Sloan, was arrested Monday on an indictment warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Sloan’s status was not reported.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A 12-year-old Angelica resident was charged at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday with forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 28. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- PERRYSBURG — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday on North Road near Railroad Avenue. Christy L. Ziolkowski, 46, of Perrysburg, and Bobbysue Harrison, 46, of Little Valley, were identified as two of the drivers. One injury was reported.
- AMITY — Joseph M. Bohlman, 20, of Olcott, was charged at 6:02 a.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Bohlman was processed and released to a third party.