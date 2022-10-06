Police report image

Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 9:58 p.m., Justin T. Spencer, 43, of 1611 Avenue B, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Spencer was held pending arraignment.
  • Wednesday, 4:24 a.m., Lawrence Daniel Cook, 43, of 118 E. Greene St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Cook was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Wednesday, 7:47 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front and Seneca streets. A vehicle operated by Crystal A. Witter, 37, of Portville, reportedly entered the intersection and struck a vehicle operated by Jamie L. Buchanan, 27, of 313 S. Fifth St. Witter was subsequently cited for failure too yield right-of-way, an infraction.
  • Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., Michael M. Healy, 37, of Cheektowaga, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cheektowaga Town Court. Healy’s status was not reported.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social