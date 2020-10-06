Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, a 17-year-old Wellsville boy was charged with two counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a class D felony; and third-degree obsenity and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Allegany County Court ia Skype on Oct. 7.
- Friday, no time reported, Jamie L. Pratt, 40, of Wellsville, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B midemeanor. Pratt was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court on Oct. 27.
- Sunday, no time reported, Wade D. Wilkinson, 24, of Bolivar, was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors, and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville illage Court on Oct. 27.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:18 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at exit 26. Robin R. Tolle, 19, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:53 p.m. Sunday on Connoisarauley Road and State Route 219. Natalie A. Demers, 46, of Cattaraugus, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Kaleb M. Kastler, 21, of Olean, was charged at 9:15 p.m. Sunday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Jennifer L. Newton, 35, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 11:15 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, a class E felony, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.