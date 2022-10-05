Olean Police
- Monday, 1:29 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and First streets. A vehicle operated by Austin C. Raulerson, 21, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Dorothy A. Breslin, 39, of 1001 W. State St., which was slowing for a pedestrian. Breslin complained of neck pain at the scene and was transported to Olean General Hospital for evaluation. Raulerson was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 2:26 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 16th Street. A vehicle operated by Krystal M. Eck, 35, of Bolivar, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Denise J. Woods, 50, of Bemus Point, which was stopped in traffic. Eck was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 12:54 a.m., Victor E. Netzel, 45, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Netzel allegedly provided a false identity during an active burglary investigation. He was reported held on other unspecified warrants.
- Tuesday, 10:54 a.m., William Joseph Carr, 36, of 406 N. Eighth St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Carr’s status was not reported.