Police report image

Olean Police

  • Saturday, 12:37 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Andrew J. Pratt, 18, of Wellsville, was traveling west on West State Street when it struck a vehicle operated by Lisa M. Curtis, 56, of Olean, from behind. Pratt was charged with following too closely and an invalid license for operation of that vehicle, both traffic infractions.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social