Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:37 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Andrew J. Pratt, 18, of Wellsville, was traveling west on West State Street when it struck a vehicle operated by Lisa M. Curtis, 56, of Olean, from behind. Pratt was charged with following too closely and an invalid license for operation of that vehicle, both traffic infractions.
Portville Police
- Monday, no time reported, Tobias Nelson, 22, of Portville, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Nelson’s status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Brandon W. Flint, 29, of Granville, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. Flint was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Holly N. Pasinski, 29, of Olean, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Sept. 27, on an arrest warrant issued from Allegany Town Court. Pasinski was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Tiffani A. Gray, 27, of Akron, Ohio, was charged at 6 a.m. Friday, with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. Gray was released with an appearance ticket.
- GOWANDA — Patrick P. Phillips, 41, of Dunkirk, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Friday on an active arrest warrant issued from Cattaragus County Family Court. Phillips was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- RICHBURG — A 17-year old Richburg youth and a 16-year-old Little Genesee youth were each charged at 12:57 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday respectively, with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Bryce R. Tarbox, 26, of Allegany, was charged at 1:56 p.m. Sunday, with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony. His status was not reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- CORYDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:03 a.m. Monday, when a vehicle operated by Donovan L. Smith, 18, of Shinglehouse, Pa., traveled over an embankment and struck a tree. Smith suffered a fatal injury. A passenger was also injured.