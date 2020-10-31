Police report image

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • OLEAN

— Miraya L. Vantino, 29, of North Tonawanda, was charged at 11:35 a.m. Thursday with third-degree grand larceny

  • y and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies, as a result of a 2018 investigation. She allegedly received $3,420 in public assistance benefits by concealing and failing to report income. She was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Dec. 8.

New York

State Police

  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:28 a.m. Thursday on Snowball Hollow Road and County Road 9. Lance D. Geffers, 32, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:08 p.m. Thursday on Portville-Ceres and Bells Brook roads. Sadie I. Ellis, 22, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FREEDOM — Elijah F. Tretts, 34, of North Collins, was charged at 7:12 p.m. Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  ANGELICA

  • A

— Cody A. Hogue, 23, of Friendship, was charged ta 1:20 a.m. Friday with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within 10 years, both class E felonies. He was released on his own recognizance.

