Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN
- y and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies, as a result of a 2018 investigation. She allegedly received $3,420 in public assistance benefits by concealing and failing to report income. She was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Dec. 8.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:28 a.m. Thursday on Snowball Hollow Road and County Road 9. Lance D. Geffers, 32, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:08 p.m. Thursday on Portville-Ceres and Bells Brook roads. Sadie I. Ellis, 22, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Elijah F. Tretts, 34, of North Collins, was charged at 7:12 p.m. Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
