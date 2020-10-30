Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:31 a.m., Tiffany A. Colon, 33, of 3067 Rt. 16, turned herself in on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Colon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 11:09 a.m., Kylene M. Hellriegel, 35, of East Greene Street, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hellriegel posted $500 cash bail and was released. She is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — William J. Buddell, 25, of Cuba, was charged at 4:21 p.m. Oct. 19 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Buddell was reported held.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday on Fairview Road near Findley Road. Vincent A. Schaub, 24, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 33. Alexander James Bremiller, 49, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 16 and Fay Hollow Road. Christopher R. Strade, 55, and Sean M. Marvin, 32, both of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday in the McDonald’s drive-through on Route 417. Warren A. Buchholz, 68, of Alma, and Karl David Perkins, 57, of Andover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near the Cuba exit. Mikhail N. Gavrilesku, 62, of Breinigsville, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 62 near Peck Hill Road. Sarah J. Doner, 42, of Conewango, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday on Route 39 near West Perrysburg Road. Renee D. Peterman, 48, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — Brian L. Babcock, 56, of Almond, was charged at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Babcock was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CUBA