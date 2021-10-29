Olean Police
- Thursday, 9:43 a.m., Theron M. St. Laurent, 38, of 33 Laurel Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree gang assault, a class C felony. St. Laurent's status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Schyler S. Kling, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street. Kling was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office
- SALAMANCA — Devin M. Frisicaro, 26, of 22 Jamestown St., Randolph, was charged at 3 p.m. Thursday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force. According to deputies, Frisicaro allegedly entered a house in the Town of Coldspring without the owner's consent and stole money on Oct. 22. Frisicaro was also arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail. He is due back inc court at a later date.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday on Route 243 near Sand Hill Road. David John Ray, 51, of Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday on Gibson Hill Road near Riley Road. Barbara Alice Hewitt, 65, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 219 and the Schwartz Road overpass. Ann E. Schapiro, 58, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GRANGER — Justin E. Ricketts, 33, of Hume, was charged at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 7. Ricketts was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 417 and Sullivan Hollow Road. Timothy J. Gordon, 30, of Eldred, Pa., and Christina L. Gearman, 20, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday on Four Mile Road near Birch Run Road. Robert R. Hansel, 76, of Allegany, and Mark Keith Easterly, 43, of Hinsdale, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near mile marker 105. Thomas F. Clark, 66, of Seneca Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DAYTON — Shaina R. Gates, 30, of Irving, was charged at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree forgery, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 23. Gates was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday on Route 98 near Cadiz Road. Sara E. Schwab, 22, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:32 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bryant Hill and Wenrick Hill roads. Matthew A. Lex, 35, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG — Dakota J. Perdue, 21, of Perrysburg, was charged at 5:42 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Perdue was processed and released to a third party.
- DELEVAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 a.m. Thursday on South Main Street near South Street. Danielle Elaine Smith, 39, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday on Route 646 near Southland Road. Sandy Guo, 19, of Bradford, and Brittany A. Rose, 33, of Gifford, were identified as the drivers. One suspected minor injury was reported.