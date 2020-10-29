Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:13 p.m., Curtis Lee Berkhouse, 39, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor.
- Wednesday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Roxanna Gale Hewitt, 82, of Bolivar, was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Mark D. Campbell, 59, of 519 Indiana Ave. Hewitt was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FREEDOM — Nathan T. Brown, 24, of 11447 North Road, Freedom, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on an arrest warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday on McHenry Valley Road near Sisson Road. Carmen Jean Bridge-Vegder, 53, of Dansville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on Route 98 near Route 219. Timothy R. Lowry, 38, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Jason R. Rogers, 37, of Machias, was charged at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Monday. Rogers was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — Britta L. Rajski, 24, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 6 p.m. Tuesday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor, and selling tobacco to a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Rajski was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on Route 70 near England Hill Road. Brian Donald Keicher, 55, of East Aurora, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
