Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:58 p.m., Brandy L. Colley, 43, of Smethport, Pa., was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and unregistered motor vehicle, an infraction. Colley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 7:50 p.m., Roger J. McCracken, 53, of Bolivar, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. McCracken was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 cash bail.