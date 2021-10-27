CONEWANGO — Two Falconer residents face multiple charges relating to an alleged burglary in Conewango, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
Zaid I. Mendoza, 43, and Desiray J. Corrigan, 38, were each charged at 3 p.m. Monday with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery, both class B felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor.
According to deputies, the pair allegedly entered a home uninvited on Oct. 20 and stole property while armed with a handgun.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The stolen property was reportedly recovered later at the pair’s residence.
Mendoza was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail. Corrigan was processed and released on her own recognizance. Both are due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:49 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Washington and North 15th streets. Vehicles operated by Jennifer A. Riley, 49, of 301 N. 15th St., and Paige M. Whittaker, 26, of 1703 W. State St., reportedly collided in the intersection.
- Tuesday, 8:29 p.m.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 12:16 a.m., Arthur Brown, 57, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Brown was also reportedly arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Oct. 15, 10:38 p.m., George R. Brown, 39, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Brown was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Oct. 19, 3:18 p.m.. James L. Howard, 54, of Cuba, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Howard was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 2:13 p.m., Benjamin W. Burroughs, 26, of Little Valley, was arrested on two warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Burroughs was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Michael Burdic, 55, of 5479 Twichell Road, Ashford, was charged at 3:01 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant on Burdic’s residence. Burdic was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Melissa L. Konarski, 47, of 6122 Perth Road, Great Valley, was charged at 11:54 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident on Route 219. Konarski was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- NAPOLI — Randy Taylor, 35, of 4596 Humphrey Road, Great Valley, was arrested at 7 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Taylor was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
- RANDOLPH
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:47 a.m. Monday on Route 417 near Warfield Gulley Road. Linda A. Cash, 59, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Nathan R. Lehman, 42, of Belmont, was charged at 1:11 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 6. Lehman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:44 p.m. Monday on Route 31 near Irons Road. Anthony James Blossom, 25, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Raymond J. Vargas-Nunez, 20, of Bronx, was charged at 2:21 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Vargas-Nunez allegedly pulled a fire alarm in Falconio Hall at St. Bonaventure University. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Dean A. Slocum, 55, and Misty L. Slocum, 48, both of Olean, were each charged at 6:30 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, the pair stole merchandise valued at $434.70 from Walmart. Both were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- AMITY